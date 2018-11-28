Unique Fabricating Inc (UFAB) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 29th

Unique Fabricating Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the auto parts company on Friday, December 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th.

Unique Fabricating has a dividend payout ratio of 74.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of UFAB stock opened at $6.23 on Wednesday. Unique Fabricating has a 12-month low of $6.06 and a 12-month high of $9.70.

Unique Fabricating (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $42.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.27 million.

Several research firms have commented on UFAB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unique Fabricating from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Unique Fabricating from $11.25 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Taglich Brothers restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Unique Fabricating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Unique Fabricating presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.88.

Unique Fabricating Company Profile

Unique Fabricating, Inc engineers and manufactures multi-material foam, rubber, and plastic components utilized in noise, vibration, harshness, acoustical management, water and air sealing, decorative, and other functional applications. It offers die cut products, such as trim insulation, headliner insulation, fender acoustical pad, A/B/C pillar cover, dashboard seal, cup holder base, and under hood insulation products, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) seals; thermoformed and compression molded products, including HVAC air ducts, door water shields, evaporator liners, console bin mats and fender insulators, and others; and fusion molded products comprising interior mirror, body-in-white, cowl to hood, and cowl to fender seals.

