United Bank Has $1.19 Million Holdings in Home Depot Inc (HD)

United Bank grew its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,072 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. United Bank’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 17,627.8% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,233,171 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220,574 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 153.0% in the first quarter. Natixis now owns 1,064,144 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $189,673,000 after acquiring an additional 643,600 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 19,557.4% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 590,509 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,042,000 after acquiring an additional 587,505 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 10.4% in the second quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 2,971,545 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $579,748,000 after acquiring an additional 279,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 60.8% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 511,852 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $91,231,000 after acquiring an additional 193,520 shares during the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

NYSE HD opened at $173.22 on Wednesday. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $167.00 and a one year high of $215.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.68, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $191.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.26.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $26.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.23 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 664.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 28th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.23%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HD. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Sunday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $228.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $203.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.16.

In related news, Director Wayne M. Hewett purchased 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $169.62 per share, for a total transaction of $42,405.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $508,860. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 117,327 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.42, for a total transaction of $21,168,137.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 264,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,805,887.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 13,750 shares of company stock worth $2,401,470 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “United Bank Has $1.19 Million Holdings in Home Depot Inc (HD)” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/28/united-bank-has-1-19-million-holdings-in-home-depot-inc-hd.html.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Further Reading: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.