United Fire Group, Inc. (UFCS) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 29th

United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 16th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, December 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th.

United Fire Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years.

NASDAQ:UFCS opened at $51.71 on Wednesday. United Fire Group has a 52 week low of $38.95 and a 52 week high of $61.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09 and a beta of 0.35.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded United Fire Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded United Fire Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th.

In other news, VP Neal R. Scharmer sold 5,000 shares of United Fire Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $265,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Noyce sold 1,727 shares of United Fire Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $94,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $681,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About United Fire Group

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance protection for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products.

