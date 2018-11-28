United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) Shares Bought by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 753.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 272,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240,573 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $31,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 118.8% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 845.8% during the second quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth about $121,000. Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 78.4% during the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth about $140,000. 53.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UPS stock opened at $111.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43. The company has a market capitalization of $93.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.14. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.45 and a twelve month high of $135.53.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 307.54% and a net margin of 7.68%. The company had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 16th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.57%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UPS. Goldman Sachs Group set a $150.00 price objective on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. Raymond James upgraded United Parcel Service from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Loop Capital raised their price target on United Parcel Service to $145.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.66.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

