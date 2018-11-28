United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) Stake Decreased by Boston Private Wealth LLC

Boston Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,142 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,545 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronna Sue Cohen grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 27,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 7,193 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth $260,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 119,531 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,954,000 after purchasing an additional 3,802 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 6,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,460,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 53.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

UPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $137.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $134.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.66.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $111.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.14. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.45 and a 52 week high of $135.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82. The company had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.48 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 307.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 19th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 16th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.57%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) Stake Decreased by Boston Private Wealth LLC” was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/28/united-parcel-service-inc-ups-stake-decreased-by-boston-private-wealth-llc.html.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Read More: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.