United Services Automobile Association Acquires 51,540 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,695,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,540 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $147,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $234,701,000. South Texas Money Management Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $230,330,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,694,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,227,959,000 after buying an additional 2,305,071 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 487.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,500,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $218,142,000 after buying an additional 2,074,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 34.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,922,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $691,178,000 after buying an additional 2,010,925 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $77.13. The stock had a trading volume of 82,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,651,705. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $72.12 and a 1-year high of $90.56.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

