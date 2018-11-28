United States Cellular Corp (USM) CEO Sells $715,213.80 in Stock

United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM) CEO Kenneth R. Meyers sold 12,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.70, for a total transaction of $715,213.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,197,894.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:USM traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.26. 362,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,713. United States Cellular Corp has a 12-month low of $32.06 and a 12-month high of $58.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.36, a PEG ratio of 34.67 and a beta of 0.35.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.91 million. United States Cellular had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 3.05%. United States Cellular’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that United States Cellular Corp will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on USM. ValuEngine raised shares of United States Cellular from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of United States Cellular in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of United States Cellular from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United States Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of United States Cellular from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. United States Cellular has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USM. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 241.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,075 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 3,588 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in shares of United States Cellular in the third quarter worth $215,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of United States Cellular in the second quarter worth $222,000. People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United States Cellular in the second quarter worth $257,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of United States Cellular in the second quarter worth $265,000. 16.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United States Cellular Company Profile

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers postpaid and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage option services; and smartphone messaging, data, and Internet services, which allow the customer to access the Web and social network sites, e-mail, text, picture, and video messaging, as well as to utilize GPS navigation, and browse and download various applications.

