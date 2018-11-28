United Technologies Co. (UTX) Position Increased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 367,641 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,238 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $49,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UTX. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 101.4% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 866 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the second quarter worth $120,000. WP Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the second quarter worth $126,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the third quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the second quarter worth $163,000. 82.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on UTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of United Technologies to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of United Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of United Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of United Technologies from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.64.

United Technologies stock opened at $122.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $103.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.17. United Technologies Co. has a one year low of $115.40 and a one year high of $144.15.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.10 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that United Technologies Co. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.735 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is a positive change from United Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.21%.

About United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

