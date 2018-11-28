United Technologies (UTX) PT Set at $180.00 by Bank of America

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) has been assigned a $180.00 price objective by investment analysts at Bank of America in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Bank of America’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 48.36% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on UTX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of United Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of United Technologies from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of United Technologies to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.08.

NYSE UTX traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $121.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,114,283. The firm has a market cap of $102.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.09. United Technologies has a 52 week low of $115.40 and a 52 week high of $144.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.10 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Technologies will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in shares of United Technologies by 101.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 866 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. WP Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

