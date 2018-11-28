Universal Health Services, Inc. (UHS) Stake Lessened by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,422 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 32,600 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.26% of Universal Health Services worth $30,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,279,863 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $419,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,760 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,123,674 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $459,542,000 after acquiring an additional 596,965 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,945,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 345.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 558,838 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $71,442,000 after acquiring an additional 433,401 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,267,363 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $141,234,000 after acquiring an additional 342,013 shares during the period. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Swann cut their target price on Universal Health Services from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Universal Health Services from $134.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Barclays cut their target price on Universal Health Services from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Universal Health Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.47.

Shares of UHS opened at $132.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.09. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.36 and a fifty-two week high of $135.03.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The health services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 7.89%. On average, analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.31%.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

