Urogen Pharma Ltd (URGN) Receives $71.75 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Urogen Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:URGN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.75.

URGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Urogen Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Oppenheimer set a $75.00 price target on shares of Urogen Pharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th.

Get Urogen Pharma alerts:

Shares of URGN stock opened at $47.95 on Friday. Urogen Pharma has a 12-month low of $36.66 and a 12-month high of $69.57. The company has a market cap of $688.26 million, a PE ratio of -22.41 and a beta of 2.39.

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.19). Urogen Pharma had a negative return on equity of 61.06% and a negative net margin of 4,296.08%. The company had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Urogen Pharma will post -4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Urogen Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Urogen Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Urogen Pharma by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new position in Urogen Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urogen Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. 70.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Urogen Pharma Company Profile

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for urological pathologies. Its lead product candidates, MitoGel and VesiGel are proprietary formulations of the chemotherapy drug Mitomycin C, a generic drug, which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant or supplemental in post-surgery therapy.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Urogen Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urogen Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.