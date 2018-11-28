US Bancorp DE Boosts Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (ITA)

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 27.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,461 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 133,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,774,000 after buying an additional 12,221 shares during the period. Allianz Life Insurance Co. of North America boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Life Insurance Co. of North America now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 31,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,086,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 111,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,506,000 after buying an additional 13,266 shares during the period.

BATS ITA opened at $186.66 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $145.00 and a 1 year high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

