US Bancorp DE Sells 1,669 Shares of Macerich Co (MAC)

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,669 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Macerich were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAC. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 69,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,948,000 after buying an additional 10,273 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 243.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 14,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 10,488 shares in the last quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Macerich during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,526,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 103,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,857,000 after buying an additional 4,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 424.5% during the 2nd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 246,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,028,000 after buying an additional 199,770 shares in the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MAC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Macerich in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Macerich from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets set a $64.00 target price on Macerich and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.97.

In related news, insider Dana K. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total value of $516,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MAC opened at $48.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Macerich Co has a twelve month low of $48.16 and a twelve month high of $69.73. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.82.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.32. Macerich had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $242.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Macerich’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Macerich Co will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Macerich’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.34%.

Macerich Company Profile

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 52 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 48 regional shopping centers.

