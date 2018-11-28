US Concrete (USCR) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and set a $87.00 target price (down previously from $95.00) on shares of US Concrete in a report on Thursday, October 11th. SunTrust Banks set a $70.00 target price on US Concrete and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Sidoti initiated coverage on US Concrete in a report on Monday, October 15th. They set a buy rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded US Concrete from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered US Concrete from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.17.

USCR opened at $38.83 on Tuesday. US Concrete has a 52-week low of $27.68 and a 52-week high of $86.35. The stock has a market cap of $630.76 million, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.28.

US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.42). US Concrete had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 1.69%. The company had revenue of $404.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that US Concrete will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

In other US Concrete news, Director Robert Martin Rayner acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.25 per share, for a total transaction of $176,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 53,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,237. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kurt Matthew Cellar acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.30 per share, for a total transaction of $96,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,188,424.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 12,500 shares of company stock worth $532,350 and have sold 390 shares worth $15,933. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in US Concrete by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 965,285 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,257,000 after buying an additional 4,441 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in US Concrete by 8.9% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,988 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in US Concrete in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,968,000. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in US Concrete by 1.1% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 196,187 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,995,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in US Concrete by 3.9% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 37,637 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the period.

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products. The Ready-Mixed Concrete segment engages in the formulation, preparation, and delivery of ready-mixed concrete to customers' job sites; and the provision of various services that include the formulation of mixtures for specific design uses, on-site and lab-based product quality control, and customized delivery programs.

