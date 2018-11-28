US Gold (USAU) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.87

US Gold Corp (NASDAQ:USAU) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.87 and last traded at $0.90, with a volume of 6800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.95.

USAU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of US Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of US Gold in a research note on Thursday, October 18th.

US Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 20th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that US Gold Corp will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About US Gold (NASDAQ:USAU)

U.S. Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, focuses on the exploration and development of gold and precious metals properties in the United States. It has interests in the Keystone and the Gold Bar projects located on the Cortez trend in Nevada; and the Copper King gold and copper project located in southeast Wyoming.

