USAA MSCI International Value Momentum Blend Index ETF (UIVM) Shares Bought by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in USAA MSCI International Value Momentum Blend Index ETF (NYSEARCA:UIVM) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,059,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 677,773 shares during the period. USAA MSCI International Value Momentum Blend Index ETF accounts for 0.7% of United Services Automobile Association’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. United Services Automobile Association owned 92.52% of USAA MSCI International Value Momentum Blend Index ETF worth $296,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

NYSEARCA UIVM traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,065. USAA MSCI International Value Momentum Blend Index ETF has a 1 year low of $43.65 and a 1 year high of $55.54.

