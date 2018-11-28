Valdor Technology International (VTI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.01

Valdor Technology International Inc. (CVE:VTI) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 40000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Valdor Technology International Company Profile (CVE:VTI)

Valdor Technology International Inc operates as an optical fiber components company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells passive fiber optic components. Its products include harsh-environment 1:32 splitters for telecom and fiber to the home markets; and Impact Mount technology to provide conventional fiber optics connectivity.

