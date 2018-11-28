Vale SA (VALE) Position Reduced by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its holdings in shares of Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 810,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,712 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Vale were worth $10,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VALE. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vale by 108.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 34,121,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $506,359,000 after acquiring an additional 17,769,298 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Vale by 482.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,342,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,132,000 after acquiring an additional 6,081,542 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Vale by 45.5% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,216,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571,338 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vale by 90.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,910,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327,520 shares during the period. Finally, Investec Asset Management PTY Ltd bought a new stake in Vale during the second quarter worth $20,962,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on VALE shares. ValuEngine lowered Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 7th. Macquarie lifted their price target on Vale from $14.75 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Vale from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.41.

Shares of VALE opened at $12.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.65. Vale SA has a 1 year low of $10.55 and a 1 year high of $16.13.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.97 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 10.70%. Research analysts anticipate that Vale SA will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vale Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pallets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services, as well as engages in the provision of related railroad, port, and terminal logistics services.

