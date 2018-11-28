ValueChain (VLC) Market Capitalization Reaches $0.00

ValueChain (CURRENCY:VLC) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 28th. Over the last seven days, ValueChain has traded flat against the dollar. ValueChain has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of ValueChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ValueChain token can now be purchased for about $0.0228 or 0.00000280 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ValueChain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00009237 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00003895 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00023660 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $98.21 or 0.02331415 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00127667 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00196787 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $361.64 or 0.08587212 BTC.

About ValueChain

ValueChain’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens. The official website for ValueChain is valuechain.biz.

Buying and Selling ValueChain

ValueChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EXX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ValueChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ValueChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ValueChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ValueChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ValueChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.