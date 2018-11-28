ValuEngine Downgrades LogicBio Therapeutics (LOGC) to Hold

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Chardan Capital started coverage on LogicBio Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. William Blair began coverage on LogicBio Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on LogicBio Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company.

Shares of LogicBio Therapeutics stock opened at $13.20 on Monday. LogicBio Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $7.26 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00.

In related news, Director Daniel P. O’connell bought 700,000 shares of LogicBio Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $7,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

LogicBio Therapeutics Company Profile

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect.

