ValuEngine Upgrades Valero Energy (VLO) to Hold

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Several other research firms have also commented on VLO. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Standpoint Research raised shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.80.

VLO stock opened at $77.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $32.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.15. Valero Energy has a one year low of $77.00 and a one year high of $126.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $30.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 11.90%. Analysts predict that Valero Energy will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cleararc Capital Inc. raised its position in Valero Energy by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 40,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,514,000 after buying an additional 14,913 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its position in Valero Energy by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 35,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,046,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Valero Energy by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,036,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its position in Valero Energy by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 4,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $289,000. 77.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities. It produces conventional and premium gasolines, gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB), diesel fuels, low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels, CARB diesel, other distillates, jet fuels, asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products.

