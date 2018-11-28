VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF (SHYD) Stake Increased by Homrich & Berg

Homrich & Berg grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD) by 52.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,537 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,007 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg owned 0.23% of VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Burt Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $145,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $248,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $261,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $288,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $306,000.

Shares of SHYD opened at $24.13 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF has a one year low of $23.89 and a one year high of $25.30.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0679 per share. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. This is a boost from VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 1st.

