Vangold Mining Corp (CVE:VAN)’s share price was down 25% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 215,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 77% from the average daily volume of 121,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Vangold Mining (VAN) Shares Down 25%” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/28/vangold-mining-van-shares-down-25.html.

About Vangold Mining (CVE:VAN)

Vangold Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral assets. The company primarily focuses on gold and silver properties. It holds an interest in two mining claims located in the West Kootenay region of British Columbia, Canada; and interest in the Pinguico Project that consists of two mining concessions covering an area of 71 hectares located in Guanajuato, Mexico.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Vangold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vangold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.