Vanguard Extended Market ETF (VXF) Shares Bought by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 92.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,977 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,245 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $4,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ford Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ford Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,769,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,863,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 23,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 55,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,556,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter.

VXF opened at $109.06 on Wednesday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.97 and a fifty-two week high of $125.36.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

