Vanguard Russell 2000 (VTWO) Position Increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 29.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 281,661 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,239 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 were worth $38,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 by 448.0% in the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 62,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,522,000 after buying an additional 51,484 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 by 5.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 224,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,414,000 after buying an additional 11,104 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 by 8.3% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 295,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,833,000 after buying an additional 22,587 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 by 2.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 169,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,216,000 after buying an additional 3,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 in the second quarter valued at about $242,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VTWO opened at $119.33 on Wednesday. Vanguard Russell 2000 has a 52 week low of $114.42 and a 52 week high of $139.27.

