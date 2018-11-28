Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (VTIP) Stake Boosted by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,459 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $2,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at about $115,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the second quarter worth about $149,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the third quarter worth about $194,000. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the third quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the second quarter worth about $254,000.

VTIP remained flat at $$48.05 during midday trading on Wednesday. 559,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 624,391. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $48.04 and a twelve month high of $49.58.

