Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) Shares Bought by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 35.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,640 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $12,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTV. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 806.5% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Ledyard National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 392.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. Hanson McClain Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 125.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 494.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of VTV opened at $106.20 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $99.79 and a 1 year high of $113.49.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/28/vanguard-value-etf-vtv-shares-bought-by-banco-santander-s-a.html.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.