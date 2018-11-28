Vapiano (VAO) PT Set at €16.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Vapiano (ETR:VAO) has been assigned a €16.00 ($18.60) price objective by stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 126.63% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €17.50 ($20.35) price objective on shares of Vapiano and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.70 ($15.93) price objective on Vapiano and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. equinet set a €11.00 ($12.79) price objective on Vapiano and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a €7.00 ($8.14) target price on Vapiano and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €13.04 ($15.16).

Shares of VAO stock traded down €0.55 ($0.64) on Wednesday, reaching €7.06 ($8.21). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,480. Vapiano has a 1 year low of €18.92 ($22.00) and a 1 year high of €25.00 ($29.07).

About Vapiano

Vapiano SE operates a chain of restaurants in the fast casual dining segment in Germany, rest of the Europe, and internationally. As of July 12, 2018, it operated 215 restaurants under the corporate restaurants, joint venture restaurants, and franchise restaurants in 33 countries. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cologne, Germany.

