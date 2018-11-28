Vectura Group (VEC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $66.50

Vectura Group PLC (LON:VEC) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 66.50 ($0.87) and last traded at GBX 69.65 ($0.91), with a volume of 3816248 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 77.60 ($1.01).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vectura Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 155 ($2.03) price target on shares of Vectura Group in a report on Monday, September 10th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vectura Group in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Vectura Group from GBX 92 ($1.20) to GBX 88 ($1.15) and set a “sector performer” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vectura Group in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 124.88 ($1.63).

Vectura Group Company Profile (LON:VEC)

Vectura Group plc engages in the design, development, and supply of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of airways-related diseases worldwide. The company's in-market products include Seebri Breezhaler and Neohaler, a DPI device and bronchodilator; AirFluSal Forspiro for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD); Breelib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; Relvar Ellipta/Breo Ellipta that is used in treating asthma and COPD; and Incruse Ellipta and Anoro Ellipta for the treatment of COPD.

