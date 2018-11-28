Veeva Systems (VEEV) Updates FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.58-1.58 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $855.8-856.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $843 million.Veeva Systems also updated its Q4 2019 guidance to $0.40-0.40 EPS.

VEEV has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Monday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veeva Systems from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $99.07.

VEEV stock traded up $8.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.79. 2,841,138 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,180,339. Veeva Systems has a twelve month low of $52.17 and a twelve month high of $109.05. The company has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 106.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.64.

In other Veeva Systems news, President Matthew J. Wallach sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total transaction of $1,088,640.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.52, for a total value of $57,453.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,977.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 122,929 shares of company stock worth $12,321,740. Corporate insiders own 15.97% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

