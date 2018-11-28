Vermilion Energy Inc (VET) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.23

Vermilion Energy Inc (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share on Monday, December 17th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th.

Shares of TSE:VET opened at C$32.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.75, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.52. Vermilion Energy has a 52-week low of C$30.55 and a 52-week high of C$50.46.

VET has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$60.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday, October 26th. CIBC cut their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$57.50 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$52.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, October 26th. Raymond James cut their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$54.00 price target on shares of Vermilion Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vermilion Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$55.85.

In related news, insider Terrance Gerald Hergott bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$35.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$175,050.00. Also, Director Catherine L. Williams bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$41.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$41,000.00.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude petroleum and natural gas. As of December 31, 2017, it owned 74% interest in 330,900 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 376,400 net acres of undeveloped land, as well as 375 net producing natural gas wells and 475 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% interest in 208,900 net acres of developed land and 99% interest in 379,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, as well as 332 net producing oil wells and 3 net producing gas wells in France.

