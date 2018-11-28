Viacom, Inc. (VIAB) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,627 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Viacom were worth $2,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VIAB. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Viacom by 36,808.3% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 4,417 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in shares of Viacom in the third quarter worth $210,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Viacom in the third quarter worth $212,000. Northstar Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viacom in the third quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Viacom in the second quarter worth $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Viacom alerts:

VIAB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley upgraded shares of Viacom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Viacom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Viacom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Viacom from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Viacom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.16.

Viacom stock opened at $31.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Viacom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.09 and a 12 month high of $35.55.

Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 16th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Viacom had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Viacom, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th. Viacom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.42%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/28/viacom-inc-viab-shares-sold-by-sg-americas-securities-llc.html.

Viacom Company Profile

Viacom, Inc operates media brands that create entertainment content worldwide. The company creates television programs, motion pictures, short-form content, games, consumer products, podcasts, live events, and social media experiences. It operates through two segments, Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Viacom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viacom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.