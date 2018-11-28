Viad Corp (VVI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Analysts expect Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Viad’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.02. Viad posted earnings of ($0.26) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 84.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viad will report full year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.45. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $3.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Viad.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.12). Viad had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $358.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.40 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VVI. Zacks Investment Research cut Viad from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. ValuEngine cut Viad from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Viad in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

VVI opened at $48.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.69. Viad has a one year low of $46.58 and a one year high of $62.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 0.87.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC increased its position in Viad by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 101,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,506,000 after acquiring an additional 21,100 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Viad by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 270,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Viad by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 174,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,448,000 after acquiring an additional 11,171 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its position in Viad by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 18,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 5,965 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Viad by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 980,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,172,000 after acquiring an additional 147,329 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

About Viad

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and the United Arab Emirates. The company operates in two business groups, GES and Pursuit. It offers event planning and production, look and feel design, layout and floor plan designs, furnishings and carpet, show traffic analysis, marketing and strategy, electrical distribution, cleaning, plumbing, overhead and booth rigging, and material handling services; and signage products and common area structures.

