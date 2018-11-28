Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 3,929 Shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (RGR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) by 33.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,802 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,929 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $187,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. 84.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Amir Rosenthal sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,310. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas Patrick Sullivan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total value of $162,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,045,521. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Sturm Ruger & Company Inc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sturm Ruger & Company Inc from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th.

Shares of RGR opened at $55.03 on Wednesday. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc has a 1 year low of $43.00 and a 1 year high of $70.00. The company has a market capitalization of $972.76 million, a PE ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 0.17.

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.40). Sturm Ruger & Company Inc had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The business had revenue of $114.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Sturm Ruger & Company Inc will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc’s dividend payout ratio is 29.17%.

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc Company Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company offers single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

