Virtu Financial Inc (VIRT) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 29th

Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th.

Virtu Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 63.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Virtu Financial to earn $1.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.3%.

Shares of VIRT opened at $25.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Virtu Financial has a one year low of $15.25 and a one year high of $37.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.60, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of -0.95.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $177.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.99 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 12.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Virtu Financial will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VIRT shares. BidaskClub upgraded Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Virtu Financial in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Virtu Financial from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Virtu Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.64.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the business of buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. It offers market making and trading solutions. The company was founded by Vincent Viola in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

