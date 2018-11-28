Virtu Financial LLC Buys Shares of 15,755 Union Pacific Co. (UNP)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,755 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,566,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth $1,389,000. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 16.3% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,914 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth $1,017,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth $871,000. Finally, Kaizen Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 149.9% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

UNP stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $146.72. The stock had a trading volume of 660,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,981,741. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $116.51 and a 52 week high of $165.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $105.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.95.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.05. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 51.90%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 55.27%.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.81, for a total value of $3,276,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 106,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,448,713.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on UNP. Bank of America increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Wolfe Research set a $185.00 price objective on Union Pacific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Union Pacific to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.24.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates railroads in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, and food and beverage products; automotive, such as finished vehicles and automotive parts; and chemicals comprising industrial chemicals, plastics, fertilizers, petroleum and liquid petroleum gases, crude oil, and soda ash.

