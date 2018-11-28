Virtu Financial LLC Invests $2.26 Million in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 16,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,262,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 5.8% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,202,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $913,835,000 after purchasing an additional 666,185 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 17.1% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 6,938,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,626 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.5% during the second quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 5,475,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,774,000 after purchasing an additional 183,310 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 13.5% during the second quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 4,387,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,695,000 after purchasing an additional 523,313 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,717,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,415,000 after purchasing an additional 235,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 7,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $625,364.39. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,926,385.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 70,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.56, for a total transaction of $5,409,653.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 231,782 shares in the company, valued at $17,745,229.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 220,625 shares of company stock worth $16,971,970. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ICE shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. FIX started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.97. The company had a trading volume of 77,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,325,560. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $45.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.53. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 1-year low of $66.92 and a 1-year high of $81.95.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 43.09% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 31st that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for financial and commodity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings. The company operates marketplaces for listing, trading, and clearing an array of derivatives and securities contracts across various asset classes, including energy and agricultural commodities, interest rates, equities, equity and credit derivatives, exchange traded funds, bonds, and currencies.

