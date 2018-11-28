Virtu Financial LLC Purchases 13,832 Shares of Lam Research Co. (LRCX)

Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 259.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,832 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,036,000. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 82.7% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 83,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,667,000 after buying an additional 7,422 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 262,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,807,000 after buying an additional 76,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on LRCX. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Bank of America cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Lam Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $224.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $216.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.22.

Shares of Lam Research stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $146.00. The stock had a trading volume of 280,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,696,744. The company has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $133.42 and a 1 year high of $234.88.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The semiconductor company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 49.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 14.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 4th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.62%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Virtu Financial LLC Purchases 13,832 Shares of Lam Research Co. (LRCX)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/28/virtu-financial-llc-purchases-13832-shares-of-lam-research-co-lrcx.html.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.