Vishay Intertechnology (VSH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $765.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) will report $765.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vishay Intertechnology’s earnings. Vishay Intertechnology posted sales of $674.49 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology will report full-year sales of $3.02 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.18 billion to $3.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Vishay Intertechnology.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $780.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $779.78 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 2.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share.

VSH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Saturday, October 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Vishay Intertechnology from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Vishay Intertechnology in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

In other news, Director Thomas C. Wertheimer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total transaction of $208,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,137 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,740.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 3.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,341,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $332,546,000 after acquiring an additional 598,503 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,170,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,668,000 after buying an additional 207,713 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 6,652,691 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $135,382,000 after buying an additional 646,723 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 4,953,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,805,000 after buying an additional 797,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,530,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,837,000 after buying an additional 1,137,496 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

VSH opened at $19.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.33. Vishay Intertechnology has a 12-month low of $16.87 and a 12-month high of $26.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs) segment offers low- and medium-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs, high-voltage planar MOSFETs, high voltage super junction MOSFETs, power integrated circuits, and integrated function power devices.

