Voxeljet (NYSE:VJET) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.11), Morningstar.com reports. Voxeljet had a negative return on equity of 18.39% and a negative net margin of 32.91%. The business had revenue of $8.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 million. Voxeljet updated its Q4 2018 guidance to EPS and its FY 2018 guidance to EPS.

NYSE:VJET traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $2.46. The stock had a trading volume of 12,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,956. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market cap of $47.80 million, a P/E ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 3.21. Voxeljet has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $5.63.

Get Voxeljet alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on VJET. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Voxeljet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Cowen set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Voxeljet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Voxeljet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/28/voxeljet-vjet-issues-earnings-results-misses-expectations-by-0-11-eps.html.

Voxeljet Company Profile

voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, produces, and sells 3D printers. This segment also offers consumables, including particulate materials and proprietary chemical binding agents, maintenance contracts, and spare parts.

Recommended Story: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Voxeljet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voxeljet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.