Voya Global Equity Div & Prm Oppty Fund (IGD) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Voya Global Equity Div & Prm Oppty Fund (NYSE:IGD) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.061 per share by the investment management company on Monday, December 17th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 3rd.

Voya Global Equity Div & Prm Oppty Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.1% per year over the last three years.

Shares of IGD opened at $6.55 on Wednesday. Voya Global Equity Div & Prm Oppty Fund has a 1-year low of $6.41 and a 1-year high of $8.14.

Voya Global Equity Div & Prm Oppty Fund Company Profile

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

