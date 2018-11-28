Walter S. Cronin Sells 6,000 Shares of Green Plains Inc (GPRE) Stock

Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ:GPRE) EVP Walter S. Cronin sold 6,000 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.63, for a total value of $93,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,111.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

GPRE opened at $15.83 on Wednesday. Green Plains Inc has a 1 year low of $15.25 and a 1 year high of $21.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $643.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.41 and a beta of 1.00.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.19). Green Plains had a net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. Green Plains’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Green Plains Inc will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 27th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 26th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Green Plains’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -55.81%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Green Plains by 13.4% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 641,195 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,734,000 after purchasing an additional 75,524 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Green Plains by 2.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 297,019 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,990,000 after purchasing an additional 5,873 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Green Plains by 0.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,392,146 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $62,076,000 after purchasing an additional 14,541 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Green Plains by 6,817.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,552 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 11,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Green Plains by 5.0% in the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,365,376 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,986,000 after purchasing an additional 65,367 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GPRE shares. ValuEngine upgraded Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Roth Capital set a $25.00 price objective on Green Plains and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. TheStreet downgraded Green Plains from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

