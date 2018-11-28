Walthausen & Co. LLC Buys New Stake in Kimball Electronics Inc (KE)

Walthausen & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimball Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:KE) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 310,335 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,098,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KE. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 19.0% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 395,725 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,242,000 after acquiring an additional 63,125 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimball Electronics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,090,000. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 214,341 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 54,574 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 214,024 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,938,000 after purchasing an additional 38,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,746,496 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,962,000 after purchasing an additional 34,839 shares in the last quarter. 61.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:KE traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.25. 6,626 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,487. Kimball Electronics Inc has a 52 week low of $15.75 and a 52 week high of $21.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.40 million, a PE ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.04.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Kimball Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. TheStreet cut Kimball Electronics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th.

Kimball Electronics Company Profile

Kimball Electronics, Inc, a contract electronic manufacturing services company, engages in producing various electronics for the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

