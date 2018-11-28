Walthausen & Co. LLC Invests $1.33 Million in Orion Group Holdings Inc (ORN)

Walthausen & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ORN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 175,560 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned about 0.61% of Orion Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Orion Group by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,296,844 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,442,000 after acquiring an additional 278,938 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Orion Group by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,350,504 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,415,000 after acquiring an additional 126,243 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Orion Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 525,215 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after acquiring an additional 6,815 shares during the period. Northpointe Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Orion Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,899,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Orion Group by 112.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 268,569 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 142,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ORN shares. B. Riley increased their target price on Orion Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Noble Financial set a $10.00 target price on Orion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Orion Group in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine cut Orion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Orion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.63.

In other news, Director Austin J. Shanfelter sold 4,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total value of $37,216.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,999.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORN traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $4.24. The stock had a trading volume of 8,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,104. The stock has a market cap of $124.27 million, a PE ratio of -30.29 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Orion Group Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $4.19 and a 12-month high of $9.83.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The construction company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $125.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.40 million. Orion Group had a return on equity of 0.38% and a net margin of 1.63%. Equities analysts anticipate that Orion Group Holdings Inc will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Orion Group Profile

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company's marine construction services include construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

