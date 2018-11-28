Walthausen & Co. LLC Takes $1.46 Million Position in Arrow Financial Co. (AROW)

Walthausen & Co. LLC bought a new position in Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 39,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Arrow Financial by 427.1% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 8,735 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in Arrow Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Arrow Financial by 20.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 5,918 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Arrow Financial by 15.3% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 9,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Arrow Financial by 51.3% in the second quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 22,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Arrow Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ AROW traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.25. 713 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,463. The company has a market cap of $500.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.62. Arrow Financial Co. has a one year low of $30.81 and a one year high of $40.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $28.35 million for the quarter. Arrow Financial had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 13.45%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%.

Arrow Financial Profile

Arrow Financial Corporation, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. Its deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. The company's lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

