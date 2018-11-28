Warrior Met Coal Inc (HCC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $306.58 Million

Equities research analysts expect Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) to announce sales of $306.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Warrior Met Coal’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $291.36 million and the highest is $321.80 million. Warrior Met Coal reported sales of $239.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal will report full-year sales of $1.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Warrior Met Coal.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 94.17%. The business had revenue of $273.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HCC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $34.00 price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.75.

NYSE HCC opened at $22.26 on Wednesday. Warrior Met Coal has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $33.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 1st. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is 2.53%.

In other news, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 34,250 shares of Warrior Met Coal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total transaction of $935,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 10,000 shares of Warrior Met Coal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total value of $272,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 68,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 20,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the period.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

