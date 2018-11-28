WASHINGTON TRUST Co Decreases Position in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co cut its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 186,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,479 shares during the period. Estee Lauder Companies comprises 1.4% of WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $27,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the third quarter valued at about $108,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC bought a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at about $112,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 400.6% during the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, Fort L.P. bought a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at about $116,000. 57.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EL traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $139.38. The stock had a trading volume of 35,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,147,642. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $121.93 and a 12-month high of $158.80.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Estee Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.70%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $170.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $162.00 price objective on Estee Lauder Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. DA Davidson raised Estee Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $158.00 to $149.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $154.00 price objective on Estee Lauder Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.77.

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, VP Sara E. Moss sold 11,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.89, for a total value of $1,618,113.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Irvine O. Hockaday, Jr. sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.57, for a total value of $233,869.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,069,052.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 305,573 shares of company stock worth $43,489,454 over the last three months. 16.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Estee Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

