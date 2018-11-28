WASHINGTON TRUST Co Lowers Holdings in Equinix Inc (EQIX)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lessened its position in shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Equinix were worth $9,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgeworth LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix during the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the third quarter worth about $196,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the third quarter worth about $204,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the second quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the second quarter worth about $214,000. 98.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Yau Tat Lee sold 2,792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.86, for a total value of $1,068,945.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,400.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,316 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.38, for a total value of $557,168.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,044.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EQIX. BidaskClub raised Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on Equinix from $494.00 to $506.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $520.00 target price on Equinix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Equinix from $526.00 to $521.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group upped their target price on Equinix to $483.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $501.28.

EQIX traded up $0.71 on Wednesday, reaching $382.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,453. The company has a market capitalization of $30.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.74. Equinix Inc has a 1 year low of $370.79 and a 1 year high of $481.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by ($2.92). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Equinix Inc will post 18.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 14th will be issued a $2.28 dividend. This represents a $9.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 13th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.22%.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

