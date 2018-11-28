WASHINGTON TRUST Co Raises Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (VRSK)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 524,644.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 94,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,436 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $11,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Financial Architects Inc bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Fort L.P. bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 458.2% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRSK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Verisk Analytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Verisk Analytics to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Verisk Analytics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.17.

In other news, insider Vincent De P. Mccarthy sold 3,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.48, for a total transaction of $381,553.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee Shavel acquired 312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $119.82 per share, with a total value of $37,383.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,487,960.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 936 shares of company stock valued at $112,080 and have sold 302,981 shares valued at $36,208,141. 3.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ VRSK traded up $1.33 on Wednesday, reaching $123.02. 7,785 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 989,851. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.29, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.58. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.60 and a 12 month high of $124.50.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 31.53% and a net margin of 27.94%. The company had revenue of $598.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions for customers in the insurance, energy, and financial markets in the United States and internationally. Its Decision Analytics segment develops predictive models to forecast scenarios, and produce standard and customized analytics for predicting loss, selecting and pricing risk, detecting fraud before and after a loss event, and quantifying losses.

