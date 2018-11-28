Wedbush Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (AQST)

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AQST) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, November 26th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.93 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.76. Wedbush has a “Buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $24.00 price objective on Aquestive Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AQST opened at $9.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.63. Aquestive Therapeutics has a one year low of $9.11 and a one year high of $20.70.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $13.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.75 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AQST. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $5,305,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $464,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $2,545,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $14,323,000. 8.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO John T. Maxwell acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $98,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith J. Kendall acquired 7,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $80,295.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 19,650 shares of company stock valued at $195,711 over the last three months.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. Its products are developed using its PharmFilm technology. The company's marketed products include Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron antagonist for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery.

